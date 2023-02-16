Win Stuff
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watches, warnings issued in the Pine Belt

First Alert Weather Alert Day
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, has been declared a First Alert Weather Alert Day, as severe weather makes its way toward the Pine Belt area.

Pine Belt counties are beginning to receive watches and warnings from the National Weather Service as severe weather systems continue to move into the area.

Below are all the watches and warnings issued to counties in the Pine Belt at this time:

WARNINGS:

Tornado Warning

Tornado Warning remains in effect until 2:45 p.m. for northeastern Jasper County. At 2:28 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Paulding, or 13 miles northeast of Stringer, moving northeast at 30 MPH.

Tornado Warning

A tornado warning remains in effect until 3:15 p.m. for Marion, Covington, Jones and Jefferson Davis counties. At 2:30 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Melba, or 8 miles southwest of Collins, moving northeast at 45 mph.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles may occur, and tree damage is likely.

This dangerous storm will be near Collins around 2:40 p.m. and Hebron around 2:55 p.m. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Bassfield and Seminary.

WATCHES:

Tornado Watch

Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar and Marion counties are under a tornado watch until around 5 p.m.

Tornado Watch

Greene, Perry and Wayne counties are under a tornado watch until around 8 p.m.

WDAM 7 will update this story when more information is provided.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

