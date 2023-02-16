Win Stuff
FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather Outbreak is Possible for the Pine Belt on Thursday

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 2/15
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This evening will be warm and breezy with cloudy skies. Lows will bottom out into the mid to upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Thursday will be an Alert Day due to the threat of Severe Weather. Models are showing multiple rounds of storms. The first round will come around lunchtime as a few supercells develop and move northeast into the area. Some of these supercells could produce a few Tornadoes & Large Hail. Then the 2nd round arrives during the late afternoon/evening hours as the squall line moves through, bringing the threat of Damaging Winds & Tornadoes. Damaging Winds will be the main threat, but a Few Tornadoes can’t be ruled out between 12pm and 9pm.

Friday will be MUCH COLDER! Highs will struggle to reach the low 50s during the afternoon. Skies will be sunny with a cold, breezy wind between 10-20 mph.

This weekend is looking great with sunny skies. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s and the upper 60s on Sunday.

Next week will start off cloudy with highs pushing the 80s by next Tuesday.

