Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Collins Fire Department seeking additional firefighters

The deadline to apply for firefighter jobs at the Collins Fire Department is Feb. 22.
The deadline to apply for firefighter jobs at the Collins Fire Department is Feb. 22.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Collins Fire Department needs additional firefighters.

Collins Fire Chief John Pope said his department is hiring two full-time and two part-time firefighters.

He says one of the full-time jobs is a vacant position.

The other three are new positions just approved by the Collins Board of Aldermen.

“On our part-time positions, this is for firefighters who are already prior-certified, so they must be already 1001 certified for the part-time positions,” Pope said. “But for the full-time positions, this will be personnel that can either be prior-certified, or uncertified. We will consider hiring uncertified as well and then, sending them to the academy also.”

The deadline to apply: Feb. 22.

To find out more, contact the Collins Fire Department at (601) 765-5110.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM School Closures
LIST: Schools announce early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received reports of a shooting on Toxie Davis...
Man killed in Marion County shooting, sheriff says
The wreck was reported on Maxey Road.
3 students injured in West Jones school bus wreck
Brian Henley
Husband arrested in 2018 Forrest County murder, sheriff says
-
Vehicle strikes bridge guardrail, flips upside down into creek in Jones Co.

Latest News

1,450 of these automatic read meters are being installed at homes and businesses in Collins.
City of Collins replacing 1,450 water meters
WDAM 7 morning anchor Brandy McGill sat down with Sensational Vibes LLC owner Valencia...
‘Black History in the Making’ pop-up shop taking place in Hattiesburg Sunday
Farish Street business, Marshall’s Book Store, one of the oldest African American owned in the country
FestivalSouth accepting applications for 2023 Youth Ambassadors program
FestivalSouth now accepting applicatiosn for youth ambassadors