Collins Fire Department seeking additional firefighters

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Collins Fire Department needs additional firefighters.

Collins Fire Chief John Pope said his department is hiring two full-time and two part-time firefighters.

He says one of the full-time jobs is a vacant position.

The other three are new positions just approved by the Collins Board of Aldermen.

“On our part-time positions, this is for firefighters who are already prior-certified, so they must be already 1001 certified for the part-time positions,” Pope said. “But for the full-time positions, this will be personnel that can either be prior-certified, or uncertified. We will consider hiring uncertified as well and then, sending them to the academy also.”

The deadline to apply: Feb. 22.

To find out more, contact the Collins Fire Department at (601) 765-5110.

