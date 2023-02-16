Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

City of Collins replacing 1,450 water meters

1,450 of these automatic read meters are being installed at homes and businesses in Collins.
1,450 of these automatic read meters are being installed at homes and businesses in Collins.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Collins is replacing all city water meters.

About 1,450 new automatic-read meters are being installed for homes and businesses.

It’s a $672,000 project, paid for with federal, state and local funds.

But, water bills will not be going up.

City leaders say the new meters will help home and business owners better manage their water usage.

The meters will also save the city money.

“Instead of going to each meter and having one of our meter readers to write down or type in, it’s done electronically through computers, so we can drive down the street and read several meters at one time,” said Collins Mayor Hope Magee Jones.

Jones says the project should be completed sometime in March.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received reports of a shooting on Toxie Davis...
Man killed in Marion County shooting, sheriff says
The wreck was reported on Maxey Road.
3 students injured in West Jones school bus wreck
Brian Henley
Husband arrested in 2018 Forrest County murder, sheriff says
-
Vehicle strikes bridge guardrail, flips upside down into creek in Jones Co.
WDAM School Closures
LIST: Schools announce early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

Local businesses gearing up for Valentine's Day
Pine Belt businesses prepare for Valentine’s Day
Pine Belt businesses prepare for Valentine’s Day
Local businesses prepare for Valentine's Day
The Forrest County Branch of the NAACP and St. James C.M.E. Church hosted a CPR class Saturday...
NAACP, Hattiesburg church host CPR class
The 11th Lighthouse Dash begins in Petal Saturday morning.
11th ‘Lighthouse Dash’ brings in $76K for Petal Children’s Task Force