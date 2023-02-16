City of Collins replacing 1,450 water meters

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Collins is replacing all city water meters.

About 1,450 new automatic-read meters are being installed for homes and businesses.

It’s a $672,000 project, paid for with federal, state and local funds.

But, water bills will not be going up.

City leaders say the new meters will help home and business owners better manage their water usage.

The meters will also save the city money.

“Instead of going to each meter and having one of our meter readers to write down or type in, it’s done electronically through computers, so we can drive down the street and read several meters at one time,” said Collins Mayor Hope Magee Jones.

Jones says the project should be completed sometime in March.

