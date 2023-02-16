02/16 Ryan’s “First Alert” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Today is at least our third...possibly fourth...“First Alert Weather Day” since we began the new year, and strong storms are expected once again. My message during Sunrise this morning is one of patience. Today’s storms carries a level 3 risk of severe weather, not insignificant at all, but it’ll still be upwards of 4-6 hours before we see our first thunderstorm. Once they begin, which could occur as early as ~9 AM in regards to discreet/individual storm development, the intensity will slowly ramp up from lunchtime to the evening. I expect the “worst” in the Hattiesburg area from around 3 PM to 6 PM as we see our window of supercell development, then squall line pass through.

The biggest risks remain the same as usual for the area: tornadoes (individual ahead of the line or embedded within), straight line winds (in excess of 60+mph), moderate-to-large hail (upwards of “golf ball” sized), lightning, and heavy rain. Despite that, flooding isn’t expect to be a major problem, but we do have a level 1 risk of Flash Flooding thanks to the already damp ground and estimated accumulations. Severe storms are expected from around noon today through 9 PM, slowly working from west to east across the area. During that time our best advice is to be at least near your “safe space”...the lowest-level, most interior room in your home...and have multiple ways to get warnings. There is still time to pick up a weather radio from a local retailer, but if you’d rather not deal with the last-minute programming it would require, you can always pick up our free “First Alert Weather App.” You can track the storms with the live radar and if any warnings are issued in your vicinity, it will alert you to that with a loud alarm tone. That will require the locator on your phone to be turned on, and the volume up to get those warnings though, so be aware.

All we can do right now is wait though. Stay tuned to WDAM 7′s channels and our social media pages for the latest, get ready for a potentially long afternoon/evening.

