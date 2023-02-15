Win Stuff
Reeves appoints Parker as County Court judge for Lamar Co.

Joseph Parker was announced as Lamar County Court judge Wednesday by Gov. Tate Reeves.
Joseph Parker was announced as Lamar County Court judge Wednesday by Gov. Tate Reeves.(Office of the Governor)
By WDAM Staff
Feb. 15, 2023
From the Office of the Governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County has a new County Court judge.

Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday the appointment of Joseph “Jop” Parker as the County Court bench.

“Joseph Parker has a wealth of legal experience that has prepared him well to take on this new position,” Reeves said. “I have complete confidence that he will embrace this important role and serve Lamar County with distinction.”

Parker’s new job begins Monday.

Parker, who has served as prosecuting attorney for Lamar County’s Youth and County courts, said he appreciated the opportunity.

“As a lifelong resident of Lamar County, it’s my honor to be appointed to this position and I greatly look forward to having the opportunity to serve the people of my community,” Parker said. “I am devoted to Lamar County and will continue to strive to make it a safe place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Parker, who also has served as Lumberton’s prosecuting attorney since 2021, will fill the County Court vacancy left when Brad Touchstone was appointed 15th District Circuit Court judge by Reeves earlier this year.

Touchstone filled the vacancy left when Anthony Mozingo resigned at the end of 2022 to take a position as executive director of Homes of Hope for Children in Purvis.

Both Parker and Touchstone will serve in their respective, new positions until a special election is held on Nov. 7.

The respective special election winners will serve the remainder of the terms in each of the two courts.

Parker, who once served as the Lamar Country Economic Development Board attorney, has maintained his own private practice, Parker Law Firm, PLLC, since 2015.

Parker earned his law degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law, a bachelor of science degree in business administration from the University of Southern Mississippi, and attended Purvis High School in Lamar County.

