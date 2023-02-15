Petal man arrested after multi-agent operation in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday, Feb. 10, the 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted a multi-agent operation in the Sunrise community in Forrest County.

Agencies involved include 12 NET: the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Hattiesburg Police Department, Petal Police Department and University of Southern Mississippi Police; U.S. Probation; Mississippi Department of Corrections; Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics; U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

12 NET agents received information regarding the possibility of a clandestine drug laboratory being operated on the property by 35-year-old Timothy Allen Smith of Petal. It was determined Smith was on federal and state probation for previous drug and weapons charges.

Federal and State Probation were notified, and a home visit was conducted. During the course of the home visit, an active clandestine lab was found on the property.

After obtaining a search warrant, a complete search of the property was made resulting in the recovery of firearms and illegal narcotics.

Autoplay Caption

DEA as well as MBN activated their environmental response teams to assist in the proper cleanup and disposal of the lab site.

Smith was transported from the scene to the Forrest County Adult Detention Center and charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, manufacture of methamphetamine and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Federal Probation and MDC also charged Smith with violating his parole/probation and a revocation hearing is being scheduled.

Smith was also being investigated in a rape case, which occurred in Forrest County, and an active warrant on Smith for rape was served.

Additional charges may be pending.

“We would like to extend our thanks to the local, state and federal agencies who helped with this case,” said Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims. “Without this type of teamwork between our agencies, complex cases like this would be much harder.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.