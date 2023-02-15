Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Petal man arrested after multi-agent operation in Forrest Co.

Timothy Allen Smith, 35, of Petal.
Timothy Allen Smith, 35, of Petal.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday, Feb. 10, the 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted a multi-agent operation in the Sunrise community in Forrest County.

Agencies involved include 12 NET: the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Hattiesburg Police Department, Petal Police Department and University of Southern Mississippi Police; U.S. Probation; Mississippi Department of Corrections; Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics; U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

12 NET agents received information regarding the possibility of a clandestine drug laboratory being operated on the property by 35-year-old Timothy Allen Smith of Petal. It was determined Smith was on federal and state probation for previous drug and weapons charges.

Federal and State Probation were notified, and a home visit was conducted. During the course of the home visit, an active clandestine lab was found on the property.

After obtaining a search warrant, a complete search of the property was made resulting in the recovery of firearms and illegal narcotics.

Caption

DEA as well as MBN activated their environmental response teams to assist in the proper cleanup and disposal of the lab site.

Smith was transported from the scene to the Forrest County Adult Detention Center and charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, manufacture of methamphetamine and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Federal Probation and MDC also charged Smith with violating his parole/probation and a revocation hearing is being scheduled.

Smith was also being investigated in a rape case, which occurred in Forrest County, and an active warrant on Smith for rape was served.

Additional charges may be pending.

“We would like to extend our thanks to the local, state and federal agencies who helped with this case,” said Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims. “Without this type of teamwork between our agencies, complex cases like this would be much harder.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathon Barnett, 43, of Ellisville.
Ellisville man arrested around Washington, D.C., in connection to threatening messages
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received reports of a shooting on Toxie Davis...
Man killed in Marion County shooting, sheriff says
The wreck was reported on Maxey Road.
3 students injured in West Jones school bus wreck
A Sunday boating accident in Jefferson Davis County sent one person to a hospital with injuries.
Jefferson Davis Co. boating accident sends 1 to hospital
HPD says minor injuries have been reported.
Multi-vehicle accident caused major traffic jam on I-59 northbound

Latest News

-
Petal man arrested after multi-agent operation in Forrest Co.
This Valentine's Day marks a special anniversary
Organ donor and recipient celebrate Valentine’s Day with new lease on life
Jonathon Barnett, 43, of Ellisville.
Man accused of making terroristic threats arrested by JCSD with assistance from Secret Service
L to R: JCSD Grants/Statistical Administrator receives the ninety dosage units of nasal Narcan...
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department awarded 90 single doses of nasal Narcan