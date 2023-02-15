Man accused of making terroristic threats arrested by JCSD with assistance from Secret Service

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jonathon Barnett is behind bars after he allegedly sent threatening messages to the South Jones High School, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Lead Investigator Sgt. JD Carter said he talked to the concerned principal, Dr. Catherine Ladner.

“She (Ladner) felt like it may have been a threatening message ...” said Carter.

“On the same day, ... I went to the residence.”

Carter said Barnett wasn’t home, but family members gave his location and showed that he was on his way to Washington, D.C.

“He was in the mindset that he was being followed, he was going to go directly to the president,” Carter said. “At that point in time, due to Mr. Barnett’s mindset and the messages to the school, the message at the time, I contacted federal agencies and the Secret Service.”

Carter said that Barnett showed up at the Pentagon. He was arrested at a nearby hotel by the Secret Service.

“We dealt prior dealings with him, so we kind of knew how to handle him, but I didn’t want Washington and the Secret Service to be unaware of his situation and something happens and ultimately someone lose their life without knowing the background,” Carter said.

Barnett remains in the Jones County Adult Detention Center, and Carter said the suspect shared some insight into his actions once he was in custody.

“He understood what he was sending,” Carter said. “He was upset and felt like the system was after his kids and after him. He is under the mindset that the presidency belongs to him.”

According to JCSD, Barnett is facing criminal charges for one count of terroristic threats and one count of retaliation on a public servant.

Barnett is incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m.

Carter also said Barnett is known to the department, noting a previous arrest in 2020, for simple assault.

