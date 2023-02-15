LPD receives new badges

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel Police Department recently updated its police badges.

The idea is to make the badges more personalized for each officer with rankings across the top.

“(When) people think of Laurel, one of the main buildings they think about is the city hall,” said Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox. “It’s kind of historic, a very nice older building, and so we adopted that one for the badge, and as you can tell, it came out very well.”

Cox said the badges are a little bigger, and this is the first time they’ve been personalized.

