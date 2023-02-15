LIST: Schools announce early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - School districts around the Pine Belt are preparing for incoming severe weather as Thursday, Feb. 16, has been declared as a First Alert Weather Day.
In preparation, some schools have announced early dismissals to make sure students and staff are safe.
Below is a list of schools that have announced early dismissals for Thursday ahead of the severe weather threat:
- Covington County School District - early dismissal
- Collins Elementary: noon
- Carver Middle, Hopewell Elementary, Mt. Olive Schools and Seminary Schools: 12:15 p.m.
- Collins High School: 12:30 p.m.
- Jones County School District: early dismissal at 12:30 p.m.
- Laurel School District - early dismissal
- Oak Park and Mason: 11:30 a.m.
- Laurel Magnet and Laurel Upper: 11:45 a.m.
- Laurel Middle: 12:15 p.m.
- Laurel High and LEC: 12:30 p.m.
- Perry County School District - early dismissal at 12:30 p.m.
- Wayne County School District - early dismissal at 12:30 p.m.
WDAM will continue to update the list as more closures and dismissals are announced.
