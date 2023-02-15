Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

LIST: Schools announce early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat

DAM will continue to update the list as more closures and dismissals are announced.
DAM will continue to update the list as more closures and dismissals are announced.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - School districts around the Pine Belt are preparing for incoming severe weather as Thursday, Feb. 16, has been declared as a First Alert Weather Day.

In preparation, some schools have announced early dismissals to make sure students and staff are safe.

Below is a list of schools that have announced early dismissals for Thursday ahead of the severe weather threat:

  • Covington County School District - early dismissal
    • Collins Elementary: noon
    • Carver Middle, Hopewell Elementary, Mt. Olive Schools and Seminary Schools: 12:15 p.m.
    • Collins High School: 12:30 p.m.
  • Jones County School District: early dismissal at 12:30 p.m.
  • Laurel School District - early dismissal
    • Oak Park and Mason: 11:30 a.m.
    • Laurel Magnet and Laurel Upper: 11:45 a.m.
    • Laurel Middle: 12:15 p.m.
    • Laurel High and LEC: 12:30 p.m.
  • Perry County School District - early dismissal at 12:30 p.m.
  • Wayne County School District - early dismissal at 12:30 p.m.

WDAM will continue to update the list as more closures and dismissals are announced.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received reports of a shooting on Toxie Davis...
Man killed in Marion County shooting, sheriff says
The wreck was reported on Maxey Road.
3 students injured in West Jones school bus wreck
-
Vehicle strikes bridge guardrail, flips upside down into creek in Jones Co.
A vehicle crashes into the living room of a home in the Petal community.
Car vs. House: Valentine’s Day wreck in Forrest County
The shooting was reported on Tyson Drive in Waynesboro around 4:30 p.m., according to the...
Waynesboro PD investigating fatal weekend shooting

Latest News

02/15 Ryan’s “Wet & Dreary” Wednesday Morning Forecast
02/15 Ryan’s “Wet & Dreary” Wednesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 2/14
FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather Possible in the Pine Belt on Thursday
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 2/14
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 2/14
02/14 Ryan’s “Cloudy Valentine's” Tuesday Morning Forecast
02/14 Ryan’s “Cloudy Valentine’s” Tuesday Morning Forecast