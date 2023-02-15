Judge denies bond for man accused of making terroristic threats

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An Ellisville man who was arrested in the Washington, D.C., area and accused of making terroristic threats made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Jonathon Barnett, 43, appeared before Judge Sonny Saul and was denied bond.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Barnett is facing criminal charges for one count of terroristic threats and one count of retaliation on a public servant.

The sheriff’s department said the investigation began when Barnett allegedly sent an electronic message that contained wording that the South Jones High School administration felt was threatening to the staff. The administration reported the message to the sheriff’s department on Jan. 24.

JCSD investigators spoke to Barnett’s family members who said Barnett was on his way to the Washington area.

Barnett reportedly responded to messaging while traveling to Washington and allegedly directed threats to the SJHS administration and others. As Barnett was in transit by vehicle, JCSD investigators were in contact with the United States Secret Service due to comments made by Barnett about his reason for going to Washington.

While Barnett was in Washington, he allegedly sent texts and left voicemails threatening Mississippi Child Protective Services workers and Jones County Youth Court Judge Wayne Thompson in addition to the SJHS administration.

An arrest warrant was issued for Barnett, and, on Feb. 9, the United States Secret Service took Barnett into federal custody at a hotel in the Washington area.

After Barnett went through the legal process of extradition, JCSD Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter and Reserve Deputy Joey Davis traveled to Washington and transported Barnett back to Jones County.

“Our investigators worked very closely with the United States Secret Service as we had discussed earlier, who made an arrest at a hotel room in Washington, D.C., following a litany of threats that were both transmitted electronically and by voicemail,” said Lance Chancellor, public information officer for the JCSD.

Barnett’s court date has not yet been set.

