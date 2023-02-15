Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department awarded 90 single doses of nasal Narcan

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has been awarded a supply of 90 single doses of nasal Narcan by the Mississippi Department of Mental Health - Stand Up Mississippi.

JCSD personnel and correctional facilities are equipped with nasal Narcan, which is used as an opioid reversal treatment during suspected overdose situations.

“In the past three years, Jones County Sheriff’s Department personnel have recorded nineteen saves of overdose victims using MDMH-supplied nasal Narcan,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

“Sadly, there have been several occasions where our deputies deployed nasal Narcan and the overdose victims did not survive,” Berlin added. “The opioid crisis affecting America is affecting our communities as well.”

JCSD deputies, investigators, narcotics agents and correctional facilities will now carry extra nasal Narcan dosage units as a result of this awarded supply from MDMH.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.