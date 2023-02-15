Husband arrested in 2018 Forrest County murder, sheriff says

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Last month, a 2018 death investigation was reopened by Forrest County investigators thanks to recently acquired evidence, which also led to an arrest and a murder charge.

On Jan. 10, investigators reopened the death case of Jessica Bowen.

New evidence in the case led to the arrest of her husband, Brian Henley, for first-degree murder.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, agents with the U. S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took Henley into custody in Warner Robbins, Ga.

Henley will remain in custody while awaiting extradition to Forrest County.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.