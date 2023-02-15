Hub City man charged with embezzlement after taking money from Take 5 Oil Change
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars after being arrested in connection to an ongoing embezzlement investigation.
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 23-year-old Jimmie Wilson Jr. was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of embezzlement.
HPD says Wilson was arrested after he was reportedly caught taking money from Take 5 Oil Change on multiple occasions.
Wilson was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
