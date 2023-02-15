Win Stuff
Hub City man charged with embezzlement after taking money from Take 5 Oil Change

HPD says Wilson, 23, was arrested after he was reportedly caught taking money from Take 5 Oil Change on multiple occasions.
HPD says Wilson, 23, was arrested after he was reportedly caught taking money from Take 5 Oil Change on multiple occasions.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars after being arrested in connection to an ongoing embezzlement investigation.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 23-year-old Jimmie Wilson Jr. was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of embezzlement.

HPD says Wilson was arrested after he was reportedly caught taking money from Take 5 Oil Change on multiple occasions.

Wilson was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

