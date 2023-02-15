Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg man arrested on drug charges in Jones Co.

Satchel Hollins, 41, of Hattiesburg.
Satchel Hollins, 41, of Hattiesburg.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department announced that narcotics agents made an arrest Monday night.

According to JCSD, 41-year-old Satchel O. Hollins, Hattiesburg, was arrested on one count of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with intent to distribute and two counts of sale of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Hollins was arrested at a convenience store in Moselle. He is accused of selling Fentanyl pills in Jones County on multiple occasions.

The suspect is currently incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility while he waits for his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m. 

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathon Barnett, 43, of Ellisville.
Ellisville man arrested around Washington, D.C., in connection to threatening messages
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received reports of a shooting on Toxie Davis...
Man killed in Marion County shooting, sheriff says
The wreck was reported on Maxey Road.
3 students injured in West Jones school bus wreck
A Sunday boating accident in Jefferson Davis County sent one person to a hospital with injuries.
Jefferson Davis Co. boating accident sends 1 to hospital
HPD says minor injuries have been reported.
Multi-vehicle accident caused major traffic jam on I-59 northbound

Latest News

L to R: JCSD Grants/Statistical Administrator receives the ninety dosage units of nasal Narcan...
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department awarded 90 single doses of nasal Narcan
Matthew Etzel, Southern Miss
Matthew Etzel a very welcome addition to Southern Miss baseball
Matthew Etzel, Southern Miss
Matthew Etzel a welcome addition to Southern Miss baseball
Both structures suffered heavy fire damage.
2 structure fires reported in Laurel within 2 days