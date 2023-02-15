Hattiesburg man arrested on drug charges in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department announced that narcotics agents made an arrest Monday night.

According to JCSD, 41-year-old Satchel O. Hollins, Hattiesburg, was arrested on one count of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with intent to distribute and two counts of sale of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Hollins was arrested at a convenience store in Moselle. He is accused of selling Fentanyl pills in Jones County on multiple occasions.

The suspect is currently incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility while he waits for his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m.

