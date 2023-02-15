FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather Possible in the Pine Belt on Thursday

This evening will be warm and breezy with cloudy skies. Lows will bottom out into the mid 60s. cloudy will be warm as highs top out into the mid 70s. Skies will be cloudy with hit-or-miss showers throughout the day.

Tomorrow will be warm and breezy with hit-or-miss showers throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Thursday will be an Alert Day due to the threat of Severe Weather. Models are showing cells firing up in SW Mississippi which will move northeast into the area just after lunchtime on Thursday. A Squall Line will then move into the area during the evening hours. Damaging Winds will be the main threat, but a Few Tornadoes can’t be ruled out between 12pm and 9pm.

Friday will be MUCH COLDER! Highs will struggle to reach the low 50s during the afternoon. Skies will be sunny with a cold, breezy wind between 10-20 mph.

This weekend is looking great with sunny skies. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s and the upper 60s on Sunday.

Next week will start off cloudy with highs pushing the 80s by next Tuesday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.