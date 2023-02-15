FestivalSouth accepting applications for 2023 Youth Ambassadors program

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Applications are now available for the FestivalSouth 2023 Youth Ambassadors program.

The program is designed to spark passion, knowledge and skills in cultural activities for high school-aged students in the Pine Belt by offering a hands-on experience when volunteering for the different arts in FestivalSouth.

Only a limited number of students will be accepted into the program. They will work with staff to help promote FestivalSouth to their peers and be a voice of representation to the high school-age group.

“It allows high school-aged students to come and work arts events, to plan art events and generally get them invested in the community,” said Dr. Mike Lopinto, artistic director and executive director of FestivalSouth. “You know this area is really amazing for the quality of arts and the number of arts that we have.”

Applicants must be in the 9th- 12th grade and be available 10 hours during the FestivalSouth season, May 30- June 24.

“I don’t think this area realizes how fortunate they are to have such a big presence of the arts,” said Youth Ambassador Coordinator Sarah Hamman. “So, I hope by bringing these kids in. It will make them not only want to stay here but build FestivalSouth and build the arts in the community.”

Applications are open through May 1 and can be found at festivalsouth.org.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.