Farish Street business, Marshall’s Book Store, one of the oldest African American owned in the country

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - From the 1930′s until the 1970′s, Farish Street was the hub of activity in the African American community. On that popular street is what is believed to be the oldest Black-owned book store in the country.

“We need to be at least a hundred years old,” said Maati Joane Primm. “We’re at 85 now.”

Marshall’s Book Store opened in 1938, a fixture on Farish Street, the bustling thoroughfare was one of the few welcoming places for African Americans. Maati Joane Primm’s grandmother Ora Paige Marshall purchased the store in the early 1960′s. The Chicago native owns it today.

“Before integration, Farish Street was the economic steamship for black people in Mississippi,” said Primm. “We came here. We were able to shop in dignity. We didn’t have to step off the sidewalk”.

Primm spent her summers in the store. The former marketing executive came to Jackson 16 years ago to run the family store.

“We started in the depression, and we were there for World War II, and we came up through Jim Crow,” said the business owner. “We came up through the Civil Rights Movement and the Black Power Movement.”

“This store, this street rather, was full of people all the time, said William Canada. The Jackson native is a frequent customer who purchases Sunday school and church supplies for his church there.

“It’s been good for the community all these years,” said Canada. “That was very important. You had somewhere you could go and get the materials that you needed, and far as I can see, she kept up to date”.

Among the books on African American and Biblical literature are pictures of historic Farish Street and a wall of famous Black Mississippians. Some who walked this street before the shops closed.

“Somehow, the marching for freedom meant walking away from our own institutions and our own businesses,” said Primm. “As a result of that, that really damaged Farish Street, but Marshall’s Music and Book Store has been able to thrive through it all.”

Primm sees a resurgence with plans to open a school to reach the youth and continue a legacy.

“Farish Street today is coming back. We’re seeing a resurgence, and it’s going to continue,” said the third-generation literature seller.

The store owner hopes to open the school, offering classes on Saturdays and After School programs in about 18 months. Marshall’s Music and Book Store is located at 618 Farish Street.

