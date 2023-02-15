‘Black History in the Making’ pop-up shop taking place in Hattiesburg Sunday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re three weeks into Black History Month and one Pine Belt Black-owned business is working to highlight and promote other Black-owned businesses this Sunday.

Sensational Vibes LLC in Hattiesburg is hosting its third annual “Black History in the Making” pop-up shop on the block of 621 Mobile Street, in front of First Trinity Baptist Church.

WDAM 7 morning anchor Brandy McGill sat down with Sensational Vibes LLC owner Valencia Henderson to give a preview of what to expect at the pop-up shop.

