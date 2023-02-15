‘Black History in the Making’ pop-up shop taking place in Hattiesburg Sunday
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re three weeks into Black History Month and one Pine Belt Black-owned business is working to highlight and promote other Black-owned businesses this Sunday.
Sensational Vibes LLC in Hattiesburg is hosting its third annual “Black History in the Making” pop-up shop on the block of 621 Mobile Street, in front of First Trinity Baptist Church.
WDAM 7 morning anchor Brandy McGill sat down with Sensational Vibes LLC owner Valencia Henderson to give a preview of what to expect at the pop-up shop.
