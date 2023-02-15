2 structure fires reported in Laurel within 2 days

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Fire Department responded to two fully involved residential structure fires in little more than 36 hours apart.

The first fire was reported on Sunday, Feb. 12, at approximately 6:30 a.m. at 624 East Kingston Street.

Shift Commander Tommy Ferguson dispatched three engine companies E-1, E-2 and E-5. E-2 was the first arriving unit on scene and reported a single-story wood-frame structure fully involved.

One civilian was treated for smoke inhalation and burns and was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center.

The second fire was reported on Monday, Feb.13, at approximately 8:45 pm at the 2100 block of Ellisville Boulevard behind a commercial building.

Shift Commander Robby Mclaurin dispatched three engine companies E-1, E,4 and E,6. B-1 was the first arriving unit on the scene and reported a fully involved vacant house fire.

Both structures suffered heavy fire damage.

Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown said he wanted to commend both shifts on an excellent job.

The cause of both fires is undetermined at this time. No further information will be released at this time.

