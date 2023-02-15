Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

2 structure fires reported in Laurel within 2 days

Both structures suffered heavy fire damage.
Both structures suffered heavy fire damage.(Laurel Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Fire Department responded to two fully involved residential structure fires in little more than 36 hours apart.

The first fire was reported on Sunday, Feb. 12, at approximately 6:30 a.m. at 624 East Kingston Street.

Shift Commander Tommy Ferguson dispatched three engine companies E-1, E-2 and E-5. E-2 was the first arriving unit on scene and reported a single-story wood-frame structure fully involved.

One civilian was treated for smoke inhalation and burns and was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center.

The second fire was reported on Monday, Feb.13, at approximately 8:45 pm at the 2100 block of Ellisville Boulevard behind a commercial building.

Shift Commander Robby Mclaurin dispatched three engine companies E-1, E,4 and E,6. B-1 was the first arriving unit on the scene and reported a fully involved vacant house fire.

Both structures suffered heavy fire damage.

Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown said he wanted to commend both shifts on an excellent job.

The cause of both fires is undetermined at this time. No further information will be released at this time.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathon Barnett, 43, of Ellisville.
Ellisville man arrested around Washington, D.C., in connection to threatening messages
A Sunday boating accident in Jefferson Davis County sent one person to a hospital with injuries.
Jefferson Davis Co. boating accident sends 1 to hospital
HPD says minor injuries have been reported.
Multi-vehicle accident caused major traffic jam on I-59 northbound
As firefighters worked to put out the flames, one of Graham’s neighbors assisted with a CAT...
Property damaged in Jones County structure fire
PCS is beginning the search for a new head football coach as they hope to have the position...
PCS announces head football coach’s departure, search for new coach begins

Latest News

The wreck was reported on Maxey Road.
3 students injured in West Jones school bus wreck
Hattiesburg Half Marathon organizers announce details of April 1 event
Hattiesburg 1/2 Marathon, 10K, 5K set for April 1
L to R: Decara Cordier, Demetrice Davis and Carla Cordier.
HPD arrests 3 suspects in connection to domestic altercation
-
Vehicle strikes bridge guardrail, flips upside down into creek in Jones Co.