02/15 Ryan’s “Wet & Dreary” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Today is going to look like buckets of rain and even a few thunderstorms could happen at any time, but it’ll be another one of those days that’s more of a cloudy day than a rainy day. That doesn’t mean there won’t be any rain, I do expect a very few and far between pockets of drizzle/light rain which won’t do much more than keep the ground damp and skies grey for the entire day. It will also be even warmer and more humid than yesterday, high climbing to 77 degrees in the Hattiesburg area this afternoon. All this is happening ahead of this week’s “real” active weather event moving in tomorrow morning.

Yesterday, we were only at a level 2 risk of severe weather for Thursday afternoon, but late yesterday that was upgraded to a level 3. That wasn’t unexpected since the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has been watching this one for upwards of 8 days, where they usually only issue risk assessments at day 3 or fewer. That means all the broad stroke features are in line with what we expect to see with a severe weather event, but we’re still waiting for the smaller scale features to tighten up. It looks to me like this could be another event that passes by with little to no severe weather reports, but it also wouldn’t take much to push it the other direction either. That’s why once again we’ll push to make sure everyone has a system to receive weather warnings to err on the side of caution, but be sure to keep checking back later today, tomorrow during sunrise, and for any late morning Facebook lives tomorrow as we’re expecting the stronger storms to begin moving in by lunchtime.

