Well Water Woes: Purvis residents voice concerns over “brown, smelly” water

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Purvis residents said it has been four days since the city’s water ran clear.

City officials said issues began on Thursday, Feb. 9, after lighting struck the city’s main water well at the Purvis High School.

The downed well caused Purvis Public Works to switch to a backup well at the industrial park to prevent the loss of services to residents.

Residents soon began reporting on social media that the water was “brown and smelly” and asking, “Is it safe to drink?”

Yes, according to the city’s water/wastewater operator Steve Womack with ClearWater Solutions.

“The well water has a natural color to it,” said Womack. “It has hydrogen sulfites and iron, so it has a color to it.”

He added that the main well has an aeration unit and iron control, but the backup well does not; it only has chlorine disinfection. The lack of an aerator is what Womack said causes the smell.

The City of Purvis posted the 2021 Annual Drinking Water Quality Report to the city’s website on Tuesday morning. Unfortunately, the report seemingly added to the community’s confusion, with multiple people on social media saying the industrial park well was not listed in the report.

However, city officials said the well was included in the annual testing.

“As far as the Annual Drinking Water Quality Report that was posted earlier this morning, that was the report that was published last year and made public by notice on our water bills,” reads a post from the city’s official Facebook page. “It was mentioned that the Industrial Park well was not mentioned. In those reports, they only mention “wells,” meaning that every well was tested.”

In addition to annual and monthly testing, Womack said he did additional testing on the industrial park well for bacteria after the city switched from the main well. He took samples from the industrial park, city hall and multiple residences in the city.

All tests came back clear.

Womack said he also sent additional samples to the Mississippi State Department of Health’s Public Health Laboratory to confirm his manual testing results.

Repairs to the main well are underway, and city officials said they hope to have it working by the end of the week. The main delay, they said, has been getting parts ordered and delivered.

In their Facebook post, the city also acknowledged another concern raised by Purvis residents - no notice was sent out to the community other than on social media.

“We understand that not everyone has social media,” reads the post. “Our next water statements will have very important information about different ways to contact the City and how to receive text alerts. Please let your family and friends know to carefully read their next statements.”

For additional information, city officials said residents could contact the following people and organizations:

City of Purvis: 601-794-2472

ClearWater Solutions: 601-382-2538

MSDH Public Health Lab: 601-576-7582

Environmental Protection Agency’s Safe Water Hotline: 1-800-426-4791

You can also visit the city’s website by clicking HERE.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.