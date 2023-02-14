Waynesboro PD investigating fatal weekend shooting

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.

According to WPD, the shooting was reported on Tyson Drive in Waynesboro around 4:30 p.m.

According to Wayne County Deputy Coroner Blake Kelly, the victim was identified as 35-year-old Jaquentin Washam. He was transported to Wayne General Hospital with a gunshot wound and later died while emergency care was being provided at the hospital.

A person of interest was in police custody. They have since been interviewed and released.

The investigation is currently ongoing and leads are being followed.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact WPD at 601-410-4262 or dispatch at 601-735-2323 and ask for an investigator.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

