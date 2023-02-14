Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Waynesboro PD investigating fatal weekend shooting

The shooting was reported on Tyson Drive in Waynesboro around 4:30 p.m., according to the...
The shooting was reported on Tyson Drive in Waynesboro around 4:30 p.m., according to the Waynesboro Police Department.(Generic Image)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.

According to WPD, the shooting was reported on Tyson Drive in Waynesboro around 4:30 p.m.

According to Wayne County Deputy Coroner Blake Kelly, the victim was identified as 35-year-old Jaquentin Washam. He was transported to Wayne General Hospital with a gunshot wound and later died while emergency care was being provided at the hospital.

A person of interest was in police custody. They have since been interviewed and released.

The investigation is currently ongoing and leads are being followed.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact WPD at 601-410-4262 or dispatch at 601-735-2323 and ask for an investigator.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathon Barnett, 43, of Ellisville.
Ellisville man arrested around Washington, D.C., in connection to threatening messages
A Sunday boating accident in Jefferson Davis County sent one person to a hospital with injuries.
Jefferson Davis Co. boating accident sends 1 to hospital
HPD says minor injuries have been reported.
Multi-vehicle accident caused major traffic jam on I-59 northbound
As firefighters worked to put out the flames, one of Graham’s neighbors assisted with a CAT...
Property damaged in Jones County structure fire
PCS is beginning the search for a new head football coach as they hope to have the position...
PCS announces head football coach’s departure, search for new coach begins

Latest News

Residents of Purvis said the city's water is "brown, slimy and smells bad." The issue began...
Well Water Woes: Purvis residents voice concerns over “brown, smelly” water
-
USM celebrates Douglass Day by transcribing papers of noted journalist
-
Hattiesburg Half Marathon organizers announce details of April 1 event
The North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department reported that the accident occurred around 6 p.m....
Four injured in Forrest County vehicle collision