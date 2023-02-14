Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Vehicle strikes bridge guardrail, flips upside down into creek in Jones Co.

-
-(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County officials responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway and upside down in a small creek Tuesday afternoon.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the scene on Summerland Road near the intersection of Tom Collins Road. Hebron Fire & Rescue and EMServ Ambulance Service also responded to the one-vehicle crash.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly struck a bridge guardrail and flipped upside down into the creek. He was able to self-extricate and declined medical transport to the hospital following a medical evaluation on the scene.

Jones County Board of Supervisors Beat 2 also responded to check damage to the bridge and bridge railing.

The vehicle had to be recovered from the scene by a tow truck service.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathon Barnett, 43, of Ellisville.
Ellisville man arrested around Washington, D.C., in connection to threatening messages
A Sunday boating accident in Jefferson Davis County sent one person to a hospital with injuries.
Jefferson Davis Co. boating accident sends 1 to hospital
HPD says minor injuries have been reported.
Multi-vehicle accident caused major traffic jam on I-59 northbound
As firefighters worked to put out the flames, one of Graham’s neighbors assisted with a CAT...
Property damaged in Jones County structure fire
PCS is beginning the search for a new head football coach as they hope to have the position...
PCS announces head football coach’s departure, search for new coach begins

Latest News

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received reports of a shooting on Toxie Davis...
Man killed in Marion County shooting, sheriff says
Residents of Purvis said the city's water is "brown, slimy and smells bad." The issue began...
Well Water Woes: Purvis residents voice concerns over “brown, smelly” water
The shooting was reported on Tyson Drive in Waynesboro around 4:30 p.m., according to the...
Waynesboro PD investigating fatal weekend shooting
-
USM celebrates Douglass Day by transcribing papers of noted journalist