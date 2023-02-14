Vehicle strikes bridge guardrail, flips upside down into creek in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County officials responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway and upside down in a small creek Tuesday afternoon.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the scene on Summerland Road near the intersection of Tom Collins Road. Hebron Fire & Rescue and EMServ Ambulance Service also responded to the one-vehicle crash.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly struck a bridge guardrail and flipped upside down into the creek. He was able to self-extricate and declined medical transport to the hospital following a medical evaluation on the scene.

Jones County Board of Supervisors Beat 2 also responded to check damage to the bridge and bridge railing.

The vehicle had to be recovered from the scene by a tow truck service.

