USM celebrates Douglass Day by transcribing papers of noted journalist

-(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Students, faculty and staff at the University of Southern Mississippi celebrated the life of American abolitionist Frederick Douglass Tuesday by helping to transcribe the papers of a 19th-century journalist who was one of the first African-American women to edit a newspaper.

A Frederick Douglass Day event was held at the Cook Library from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

It involved the transcription of letters and other papers of Mary Ann Shadd Cary (1823-1893), a journalist who was also a civil war recruiter and was one of the first black women to attend law school.

Those at the library joined other students from across the world who also assisted with the transcriptions.

The event was hosted by the USM Honors College, the Center for Black Studies and several other organizations.

