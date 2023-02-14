United Way of the Pine Belt Region still hoping to reach $550K campaign goal

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Time is running out for the United Way of the Pine Belt Region to reach its $550,000 goal, but the community organization is pushing hard to the finish line.

“We have about six weeks left in the campaign, and we’re about $79,000 short of our goal,” said Regional Campaign Chairman Jonathan Strickler. “So, we’ve had a tremendous year, we look forward to being able to complete the goal.”

Leaders held the 2022 wrap-up meeting Monday at Wayne-Sanderson Farms. Members learned about the progress last year and thanked community organizations that supported the non-profit.

“We’ve gotten together with our agencies, board members, and, so many volunteers and supporters and we are kind of summarizing the 2022 campaign year,” said Executive Director Betsy Ivey.

One goal of the 2022 campaign year was to increase visibility, making sure the community sees how the organization is constantly working; a priority they hope to continue in 2023.

“One of the events we’ve done is the Prancer path,” Strickler said. “This is our second year to do that. That’s an event downtown that’s a fundraiser, but it’s also a way to engage our community to try and make them more aware of what the United Way does and how we’re here to serve our community.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.