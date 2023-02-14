Sumrall High School acapella group wins 1st place in Knoxville competition

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Sumrall High School’s “Traces of Blue” acapella group brought home the victory this past weekend.

The group competed in the Southern Regional Quarterfinals of the International Championship of High School Acapella and won 1st place out of the 6 groups that were invited to the competition. The group was also the only representative of the Magnolia State.

“There was a very great memory and moment for us because they were so excited and they have worked extremely hard to make this happen every day they come to class work hard, and do their very best,” said choral director Jeffery Coulter. “It’s really fun to watch their progress. I teach sixth grade through 12th grade so to start them as beginners and see where they end up today is a lot of fun and see them continuing to grow and to get better and the competitiveness among each of them is a lot of fun.”

The group will head to the semi-finals in March. If they win that competition, they will be eligible to compete in New York.

