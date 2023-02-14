Win Stuff
Pine Belt businesses prepare for Valentine’s Day

Many people may forget about the preparation it takes before your Valentine's Day gifts reach your doorstep.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Candy, food baskets and balloons are all expected gifts during the heart-shaped holiday, but many people may forget about the preparation it takes before these items reach your doorstep.

As employees of Mississippi Made & More assemble Valentine’s Day gifts and goodies, store manager Robin Butler said they make it a point to only use locally-made products to fill orders.

“We have little signs that say things about Valentine’s Day,” said Butler. “We have bath bombs and soap and a little heart ornament, and we always custom make our bows.”

With foot traffic at its heaviest in the store around the holiday, employee Liz Rogers said producing the baskets takes a little more time.

“It takes us, during a slow time, about 10 to 15 minutes to make your baskets, but once we get busy, like today and Valentine’s Day, you might need to give us about 30 minutes to an hour heads up to get your basket ready for you,” said Rogers.

Tony Valentine Florist store owner Melissia Brown also agrees with the work ethic, making the perfect gift for a loved one takes careful thought.

“We can get almost anything the customer wants as long as they place their order in time,” said Brown. “You have to take your time and find the right things to go in the baskets.”

Brown said one of the most popular orders for her store this year was the ‘Sip and Paint’ basket.

“You have your teddy bear, you have your smell good stuff, and this year, I did something different because everybody is doing the sip and paint,” Brown said. “So, I got a little sip and paint deal in the basket so couples can enjoy doing that on Valentine’s day.”

Mississippi Made & More is located at 4600 Hardy Street Suite 28 and Tony Valentine Florist is located at 202 Broadway Drive.

