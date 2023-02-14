Win Stuff
Petal Police Department to host Citizens Police Academy training course

The Petal Police Department is now taking applications for its six-week Citizens Police Academy training course.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department is now taking applications for its six-week Citizens Police Academy training course.

The free course will give Petal residents an insight into the procedures used by officers on different topics like criminal investigations, patrol, dispatch training and SWAT training.

Department Public Information Officer Katie Oster says this academy was also designed to improve the relationship between citizens and Petal PD.

“The academy will be beneficial for the citizens of Petal to not only be able to see what law enforcement do on a day-to-day basis but (also) to kind of put them in the scenarios ... whether it would be traffic stops, domestic situations, anything of that nature,” said Oster.

According to the department, the course will tentatively start in April with classes being from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. on Tuesdays.

An applicant must be 21 or older and must be able to pass a background check before being accepted for the course.

The deadline for applications is March 15 and can be found at the Petal Police Department, which is located at 127 W 8th Avenue, or on the City of Petal’s website.

