Man killed in Marion County shooting, sheriff says

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Investigations are still ongoing into a Marion County shooting that left one Pine Belt man dead.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received reports of a shooting on Toxie Davis Lane, near Columbia, at 3:27 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13. When they arrived at the scene, deputies found the body of 34-year-old Stephen Guy with apparent gunshot wounds.

Guy was pronounced dead on the scene.

The MCSO said that they’ve made no arrests at this time, and they are not ready to name a suspect.

WDAM will continue to update the story as new information is made public.

