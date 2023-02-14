Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

North Forrest VFD responds to 2-vehicle wreck Saturday

Firefighters responded to the area of Evelyn Gandy at Monroe Road at approximately 6 p.m.
Firefighters responded to the area of Evelyn Gandy at Monroe Road at approximately 6 p.m.(North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries on Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to the area of Evelyn Gandy at Monroe Road at approximately 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, units discovered two heavily damaged vehicles in the intersection and part of the eastbound lanes partially blocked.

The driver of the Nissan Sentra was extricated by firefighters using extrication power tools.

Three adults and one child were transported from the scene by ambulance.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle accident Friday evening snarled traffic for about an hour on U.S. 84 west near...
U.S. 84 tied up by 2-vehicle accident Friday evening
A Sunday boating accident in Jefferson Davis County sent one person to a hospital with injuries.
Jefferson Davis Co. boating accident sends 1 to hospital
As firefighters worked to put out the flames, one of Graham’s neighbors assisted with a CAT...
Property damaged in Jones County structure fire
Keg and Barrel held its 14th annual Chili Cook-off Saturday
UPDATED: Keg & Barrel 14th annual Chili/Gumbo Cook-off winners announced
PCS is beginning the search for a new head football coach as they hope to have the position...
PCS announces head football coach’s departure, search for new coach begins

Latest News

-
Lamar Co. Fire Departments participate in grain bin rescue training simulation
Laurel FOP Mardi Gras Parade
FOP Mardi Gras Parade held Monday night in Laurel
United Way of the Pine Belt Region still hoping to reach $550,000 campaign goal
United Way of the Pine Belt Region still hoping to reach $550K campaign goal
-
HPD’s Lt. Kennedy awarded Letter of Commendation for saving infant’s life