North Forrest VFD responds to 2-vehicle wreck Saturday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries on Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to the area of Evelyn Gandy at Monroe Road at approximately 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, units discovered two heavily damaged vehicles in the intersection and part of the eastbound lanes partially blocked.

The driver of the Nissan Sentra was extricated by firefighters using extrication power tools.

Three adults and one child were transported from the scene by ambulance.

