Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Nearly 500,000 baby activity gyms recalled over choking risks

Skip Hop says consumers can fix it by cutting off the raindrops with a pair of scissors.
Skip Hop says consumers can fix it by cutting off the raindrops with a pair of scissors.(CPSC)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nearly a half-million children’s activity gyms have been recalled due to a potential choking hazard.

The problem with the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym made by Skip Hop lies within the cloud decoration that clips onto it, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The product has three raindrops that dangle from it by ribbons. Those raindrops can detach and then become choking hazards.

Skip Hop says consumers can fix the product by cutting off the raindrops with a pair of scissors. They are encouraged to take a photo of the toy with them removed and send it to the company through its website.

Customers who do that will receive a $10 gift card and a free shipping code for any other product.

No injuries associated with detached raindrops have been reported.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle accident Friday evening snarled traffic for about an hour on U.S. 84 west near...
U.S. 84 tied up by 2-vehicle accident Friday evening
A Sunday boating accident in Jefferson Davis County sent one person to a hospital with injuries.
Jefferson Davis Co. boating accident sends 1 to hospital
As firefighters worked to put out the flames, one of Graham’s neighbors assisted with a CAT...
Property damaged in Jones County structure fire
Keg and Barrel held its 14th annual Chili Cook-off Saturday
UPDATED: Keg & Barrel 14th annual Chili/Gumbo Cook-off winners announced
PCS is beginning the search for a new head football coach as they hope to have the position...
PCS announces head football coach’s departure, search for new coach begins

Latest News

Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots...
‘Shelter in place immediately’: Shots fired at Michigan State University
Petal Police Department accepting applications for Citizens Academy Course
Petal Police Department to host Citizens Police Academy training course
Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police...
U-Haul driver’s NYC ‘rampage’ leaves 1 dead, 7 hurt
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections in...
Death penalty phase of trial starts for killer of 8 on NYC bike path
Fallout continues following a girl's death from suicide after a beating by four teens was...
Superintendent resigns following New Jersey teen's suicide