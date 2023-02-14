Lamar Co. Fire Departments participate in grain bin rescue training simulation

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - If you ever find yourself trapped inside a grain bin in Lamar County, call for help.

The Lamar County Fire Department recently participated in a training, sponsored by the Farm Bureau of Mississippi, focused on saving victims trapped in grain bins.

During the training, firefighters worked together to rescue one of their own from a grain bin, including learning the proper technique to do so and equipment operation.

“Just knowing that we are providing the best service that we can to the citizens of Lamar County and that we’re ready to go, whatever happens, we’re ready to do the job,” said Lamar county Fire Department Coordinator Kyle Hill.

In November, a Sumrall farmer was rescued after becoming trapped inside a soybean grain bin.

“We’re constantly training for all the hazards that exist in the county,” Hill said. “Whether it’s an automobile extrication or confined space or structure fire, we do a pretty elaborate set of training in the county.”

The fire department is hoping the training can help save lives.

