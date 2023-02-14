HPD’s Lt. Kennedy awarded Letter of Commendation for saving infant’s life

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Last week, Hattiesburg Police Chief Peggy Sealy awarded Hattiesburg Police Department’s Lt. Joe Kennedy with a Letter of Commendation for saving the life of an infant.

On Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, Kennedy, a DEA Group Supervisor and Forrest County Sheriff’s Department TFO Travis Breland were eating lunch at Mom and Dad’s Country Cooking in Petal. While eating, a waitress frantically approached the men about an infant in the restaurant who was choking and unable to breathe.

The DEA G.S. found a mother holding her 16-month-old infant, who appeared to be suffering from an acute medical emergency. The infant’s lips and face were turning a blueish-purple color and her eyes were beginning to roll into the back of her head. The DEA G.S. asked Kennedy to come to assist by administering CPR.

Kennedy immediately took control, turned her over, began administering back blows to the child and asked the mother to feel inside the infant’s mouth for any obstructions. The mother stated that she felt food in the infant’s mouth and attempted to remove it.

While she was attempting to remove the food, the infant was still in medical distress.

Kennedy and the DEA G.S. continued administering aid to the infant and taking turns with back blows until the child’s airway was clear and she began to breathe. The law enforcement officers stayed with the infant and the family until first responders and other EMS personnel arrived.

When the law enforcement officers prepared to leave the business establishment, They all were thanked by numerous patrons who echoed that they all “saved a life.”

A restaurant employee expressed the same sentiment and remarked, “God had you all here eating for a reason; thank you guys for everything.”

The DEA G.S. wanted to recognize Kennedy for unselfishly exhibiting the principles of HPD and the core values of respect, compassion, leadership and courage.

“As a result of your quick response, act of heroism, knowledge, and compassion, the infant is alive and well,” said Sealy. “I would like to personally express my sincere appreciation for the fine job done by you.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.