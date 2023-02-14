Win Stuff
HPD seeking 2 suspects on warrants in felony shoplifting investigation

L to R: Katelynn Hardy, 28, and Channing Boyle, 30, both of Sumrall.
L to R: Katelynn Hardy, 28, and Channing Boyle, 30, both of Sumrall.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has two active warrants for suspects wanted in connection to a felony shoplifting investigation.

According to HPD, Katelynn Hardy, 28, and Channing Boyle, 30, both of Sumrall, have active arrest warrants for felony shoplifting after the two allegedly stole over $1,000 in merchandise from Academy Sports in the 6100 block of U.S. 98. on Jan. 26.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

