HPD seeking 2 suspects on warrants in felony shoplifting investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has two active warrants for suspects wanted in connection to a felony shoplifting investigation.

According to HPD, Katelynn Hardy, 28, and Channing Boyle, 30, both of Sumrall, have active arrest warrants for felony shoplifting after the two allegedly stole over $1,000 in merchandise from Academy Sports in the 6100 block of U.S. 98. on Jan. 26.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

