HPD arrests 3 suspects in connection to domestic altercation

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested three suspects after responding to a domestic disturbance on Monday, Feb. 13.

According to HPD, officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on McLelland Street just after 6 p.m.

The police officers were informed by a 46-year-old man that he was stabbed in the shoulder and shot at after an altercation with his wife. The victim only suffered a minor knife wound to the shoulder and was checked out at a local hospital.

The following three suspects were arrested at the scene in connection to the domestic altercation:

Carla Cordier, 44, Hattiesburg, the victim’s wife, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Decara Cordier, 22, Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a stolen firearm.

Demetrice Davis, 25, Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The suspects were booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

