Hodgepodge Podcast, produced in Wiggins, a hit with global audiences

By day, Dylan Hodge is a reporter for the Stone County Enterprise, but the rest of the time, he’s orchestrating his nationally-heard Hodgepodge Podcast.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Who would’ve thought that a podcast in the top 15% of downloads on all podcasting platforms would be coming out of Wiggins?

Well, it does. By day, Dylan Hodge is a reporter for the Stone County Enterprise, but the rest of the time, he’s orchestrating his nationally-heard Hodgepodge Podcast.

“I’ve always loved music. I can’t sing or play any type of instruments. I wanted to do radio, but I thought about and was worried that radio might be dead in 10 years, Podcasts were the up-and-coming thing,” Hodge said.

He’s been doing this for six years. He started out on his laptop, and it kind of grew from there.

“It was ‘Google, how to start a podcast,’ and I just started on my laptop, and it evolved just like everything has to,” Hodge added.

The Hodgepodge Podcast usually comes out every Friday. As you can imagine, there are a variety of subjects, from cooking to country music to conspiracy theories.

“I’m still surprised people listen,” he said. “I do Q&A episodes every once in a while, and I’m like holy crap, people are sending in questions because they’re listening to it.”

He’s got a wide audience. How wide? Well, he’s heard nationally and globally in places like South America.

