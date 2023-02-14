Hattiesburg’s Freedom Summer Trail celebrating 20th anniversary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg native Raylawni Branch is a civil rights activist and was one of the first two African-American students to attend the University of Southern Mississippi.

She was also one of the narrators for a special, interactive driving and audio tour in Hattiesburg called the “1964 Freedom Summer Trail.”

It was established in 2003, and it commemorates Freedom Summer, a statewide voter registration drive in 1964.

“The reason I took time and energy to take a part in this Freedom Trail is because there’s not many of us living who remember the places that the trail represents,” said Branch.

“I’m one of those people who remembers what was there and what was going on.”

The trail has 16 stops. It highlights the community centers, hotels and churches that played a major role in Freedom Summer.

Important figures in the civil rights movement in the Hub City are also part of the tour.

You can access the trail online at www.hburgfreedomtrail.org and listen to audio clips featuring important information about each location.

Branch provided narration for stop No. 4. It’s the site of the former Masonic Lodge No. 115, which served as the Hattiesburg Ministers Union during Freedom Summer. It was destroyed in the Feb. 10, 2013, tornado.

“That building brings back the memory of all the young men and women who came to Hattiesburg with the determination to help people get registered and vote,” Branch said.

The Freedom Trail is a program of VisitHATTIESBURG.

Marlo Dorsey, executive director of VisitHATTIESBURG, says it’s been a great learning tool not only for people in South Mississippi but also for folks across the U.S.

“We’ve had people from all over the country come to Hattiesburg to really learn more about the role Mississippi did play in the civil rights movement,” said Dorsey.

“We all understand that it is a very complex past that our state has, so how can we accurately tell the story of what really happened here in 1964, and Hattiesburg and the Freedom Summer trail really shed a lot of light on that.”

Hattiesburg was the largest Freedom Summer site in Mississippi. Nearly 100 out-of-state volunteers worked with 3,000 local participants in 1964.

The Freedom Summer Trail was established in partnership with the city of Hattiesburg, the Mississippi Development Authority, the University of Southern Mississippi and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

