Hattiesburg Half Marathon organizers announce details of April 1 event

-
-(WDAM Staff)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Organizers of Hattiesburg’s annual 1/2 Marathon-10k-5k have announced the presenting sponsor for the 2023 event and the list of charities that will benefit this year.

Members of the race’s steering committee gathered in downtown Hattiesburg at the event’s start and finish location in front of the Saenger Theater to speak about the 14 non-profits that will be helped with funds raised during the event.

They are the Arc of Southeast Mississippi, the Children’s Center for Communication and Development, Christian Services, the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter, DREAM of Hattiesburg, the DuBard School for Language Disorders, the Family YMCA of Southeast Mississippi, The Glory House, Kuntry Kidz Youth Foundation, R3SM, Sacred Heart Catholic School, Southern Pines Animal Shelter, the Pinebelt Foundation and the United Way of Southeast Mississippi.

The presenting sponsor is Hattiesburg Clinic.

Employees of Hattiesburg Clinic organized the original 1/2 Marathon in 2012, then known as the Rise and Shine 1/2 Marathon.

The event is now organized by the Pinebelt Foundation and Volunteer Southeast Mississippi, along with the City of Hattiesburg.

The race has raised more than $575,000 to support community organizations in the Hattiesburg area over the last 11 years.

A total of 1,500 runners will be allowed to enter.

Registration ends on March 29. The event is set to be held on April 1.

For more information about the event, visit www.hburghalfmarathon.com.

