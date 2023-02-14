Four injured in Forrest County vehicle collision

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three adults and one child were transported to a Forrest County hospital following a car wreck on Tuesday night.

The North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department reported that the accident occurred around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Evelyn Gandy Parkway and Monroe Road. Eastbound lanes of both roads were partially blocked.

Firefighters had to extricate the driver of a Nissan Sentra using power tools.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

