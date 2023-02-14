Former Saints star writes football book for women

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Former NFL player Reggie Jones is on a mission to help women learn the in’s and out’s of his favorite sport. The retired athlete has authored a self-help book, titled “Stilettos on Gridiron.”

Jones hosted a Super Bowl party in Biloxi Sunday to sign copies of his book and watch the big game.

“I was looking to do something in book form that no one had ever done. I realized that no football player or coach in the history of American football had ever written for women,” Jones said.

“I also knew when I played football at every level my mother only understood touchdown and first down. That was the case for most of the guys in the locker room. So that was part of the genesis, thinking of mothers who had kids playing high school and college football, or pro football, who are interested in understanding the game better.”

The former New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns player says he’s launching a new podcast at the start of next football season. The podcast named “Women in the Huddle” will be a spinoff from his book.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.