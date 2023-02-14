FOP Mardi Gras Parade hosted Monday night in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Fraternal Order of Police Laurel Lodge #2 finally had its Mardi Gras parade Monday night.

The family-friendly event featured Mardi Gras floats from the community and from Mobile, Ala.

Community members were able to catch glow sticks, cups, moon pies and lots of beads.

“It allows the public to interact with us differently than they would normally see us,” said FOP President Layne Bounds. “It allows them to see us as a human having fun just like them. So, that’s really important to use especially with the little kids because that’s the ones we can really connect with now.”

The Fraternal Order of Police Laurel Lodge #2 is already excited about next year’s parade, and it is hoping it will be even bigger and better.

