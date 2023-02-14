Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

FOP Mardi Gras Parade hosted Monday night in Laurel

Laurel FOP Mardi Gras Parade
Laurel FOP Mardi Gras Parade(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Fraternal Order of Police Laurel Lodge #2 finally had its Mardi Gras parade Monday night.

The family-friendly event featured Mardi Gras floats from the community and from Mobile, Ala.

Community members were able to catch glow sticks, cups, moon pies and lots of beads.

“It allows the public to interact with us differently than they would normally see us,” said FOP President Layne Bounds. “It allows them to see us as a human having fun just like them. So, that’s really important to use especially with the little kids because that’s the ones we can really connect with now.”

The Fraternal Order of Police Laurel Lodge #2 is already excited about next year’s parade, and it is hoping it will be even bigger and better.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle accident Friday evening snarled traffic for about an hour on U.S. 84 west near...
U.S. 84 tied up by 2-vehicle accident Friday evening
A Sunday boating accident in Jefferson Davis County sent one person to a hospital with injuries.
Jefferson Davis Co. boating accident sends 1 to hospital
As firefighters worked to put out the flames, one of Graham’s neighbors assisted with a CAT...
Property damaged in Jones County structure fire
Keg and Barrel held its 14th annual Chili Cook-off Saturday
UPDATED: Keg & Barrel 14th annual Chili/Gumbo Cook-off winners announced
PCS is beginning the search for a new head football coach as they hope to have the position...
PCS announces head football coach’s departure, search for new coach begins

Latest News

-
Lamar Co. Fire Departments participate in grain bin rescue training simulation
United Way of the Pine Belt Region still hoping to reach $550,000 campaign goal
United Way of the Pine Belt Region still hoping to reach $550K campaign goal
-
HPD’s Lt. Kennedy awarded Letter of Commendation for saving infant’s life
Petal Police Department accepting applications for Citizens Academy Course
Petal Police Department to host Citizens Police Academy training course