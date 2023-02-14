Win Stuff
Eudora Welty Digital Archives now available to the public

The online collection features manuscripts, photographs and other material
By Maggie Wade
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Archives and History announced that the Eudora Welty Digital Archives is now available to the public.

This photograph is one of Eudora Welty's images taken in Crystal Springs, in the 1930s.
This photograph is one of Eudora Welty's images taken in Crystal Springs, in the 1930s.(Eudora Welty, LLC)

The online collection represents a sample of Welty-related material housed at MDAH and features selections of correspondence, manuscripts, photographs, and other media related to Eudora Welty, one of America’s greatest authors.

Welty won the Pulitzer Prize in 1973. Her first book had been published in 1941. This digitization project was funded by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities with a matching contribution from the Eudora Welty Foundation.

You can see the Welty Digital Archives here.

