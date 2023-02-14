Win Stuff
Cloudy and breezy Tuesday. Strong storms possible later this week.

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 2/13
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Valentine’s Day will be mostly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will quickly warm up into the mid 70s. Winds will be gusty at times between 20-30 mph. A stray shower or two can not be ruled out.

Wednesday will be warm as highs top out into the mid 70s. Skies will be cloudy with hit-or-miss showers throughout the day.

All eyes will be watching Thursday for the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms. As of now, there are A LOT of uncertainties in the forecast, but this is the type of set-up is known for producing severe weather. At this moment, all types of severe weather would be possible. Keep checking in over the next several days as the forecast is likely to change. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Temperatures will come crashing down on Friday. Highs will struggle to reach the low 50s with sunny skies.

This weekend is looking great with sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for both Saturday and Sunday.

