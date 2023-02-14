Car vs. House: Valentine’s Day wreck in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Forrest County home has a hole in its side for Valentine’s Day.

The Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department responded to emergency calls of a car wreck on Herrington Road around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14. At the scene, they discovered a Dodge Dakota truck inside the living room of a house.

Austin Extine, public information officer for the Macedonia VFD, said the truck reportedly left the roadway near the intersection of Old Richton Road and Herrington Road while traveling northbound on Herrington Road. It first struck a small addition of the Barrontown Independent Baptist Church before continuing north through the tree line and into the living room of the house behind the church.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of this incident is currently under investigation by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.

