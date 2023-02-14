3 students injured in West Jones school bus wreck

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three students were injured Tuesday afternoon after a West Jones school bus crashed off Maxey Road.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 16 West Jones Elementary School students were on the bus at the time of the incident. Three were injured and transported to South Central Regional Medical Center.

Two of the three students reportedly had to be physically rescued because of their injuries. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

All students were medically evaluated on the scene and then released to parents and family.

Calhoun, Hebron, Soso and Pleasant Ridge volunteer fire departments and JCSD were on the scene.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

