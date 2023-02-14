Win Stuff
13 Mississippi school districts selected to participate in school bus replacement program

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality selected 13 school districts to participate in the 2022-2023 Mississippi Diesel School Bus Replacement Program.

  • Alcorn School District
  • Chickasaw County School District
  • Cleveland School District
  • Columbus Municipal School District
  • Hazlehurst City School District
  • Itawamba County School District
  • Jackson County School District
  • Jackson Public School District
  • Long Beach School District
  • Pearl Public School District
  • Perry County School District
  • Scott County School District
  • South Panola School District

The 13 school districts will receive a rebate of up to $23,093 to replace one older diesel school bus with a new one. Twenty-five school districts applied for the replacement of 58 school buses.

“It’s a rewarding part of our job to be able to oversee programs like this which benefit our communities and schools while making a positive environmental impact across the state,” said Chris Wells, Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

