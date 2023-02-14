Win Stuff
02/14 Ryan’s “Cloudy Valentine’s” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Not going to be the best looking day as clouds increase today, ahead of rain through the middle of the week.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

What a difference a day can make, eh? Yesterday morning temperatures had fallen below freezing in many locations, and were quite frosty in others, but today we’re about 15 degrees warmer. This big warm-up came with a boost in moisture as well, leading to areas of patchy-to-locally dense fog...which we’ll likely keep tomorrow as we warm another 10 degrees or more for tomorrow morning. Our afternoons won’t change as much thanks to increasing cloud cover and eventually rain chances, but we’ll keep climbing into the mid 70s by Wednesday. All of this is happening because of two fronts, the first of which arrives today.

The front won’t really arrive until overnight, and even then I don’t believe it will fully pass through. Until then, expect to see the cloud cover steadily increasing from partly cloudy to overcast. This front won’t have a ton of moisture to work with, so only expect a few spotty showers as we head through the evening and into the night. These showers will stick with us until just after sunrise Wednesday, at which point the rain will move to the north of us and we’ll sit in the warm sector of this frontal system until the cold front catches up to us on Thursday. This will happen as we head into the afternoon, and this storm currently carries a level 2 risk of severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has been updating on this one for the past few days, earlier than they usually do, so there is some threat. However, we still need some detail in some of the smaller-scale features that really drive the type of day we’ll see, so we’ll keep updating over the next few days as it tightens up.

Afterwards, we’ll see a 20 degree drop for our afternoon high and a 30+ degree drop for our morning low as we finish off the week on Friday and head into the weekend. Expect it to be beautifully sunny, but gusty and cool-to-cold.

