Six Mississippi high schools win first place at national cheerleading competition in Florida

(Northwest Rankin Athletics)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Six Mississippi high schools won their respective divisions at the 2023 UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship on February 12.

  • Large Varsity Game Day Division I: Northwest Rankin High School
  • Large Varsity Non-Tumbling Game Day Division II: Mize Attendance Center
  • Medium Varsity Game Day Division II: Purvis High School
  • Medium Varsity Non-Tumbling Game Day Division II: Newton County High School
  • Small Varsity Non-Tumbling Game Day Division II: Poplarville High School
  • Small Varsity Non-Tumbling Division II: Sumrall High School

The Universal Cheerleaders Association, a Varsity Spirit brand, hosted the competition at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

1,125 teams across 33 states competed in the world-class event from February 10 through February 12.

“The National High School Cheerleading Championship has been a spectacle to celebrate the power of school spirit, community, athleticism, and talent,” said President of Varsity Spirit Bill Seely. “We are thrilled to celebrate the 40th anniversary of airing the National High School Cheerleading Championship on ESPN. Providing a national championship platform to magnify what these remarkable athletes are doing and the good they have done on campuses across America while giving them an opportunity to compete for a national title is core to our mission of elevating student experiences.”

