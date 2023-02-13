Win Stuff
Sandersville looking to bring community together with ‘Paint the Town Red’

.Sandersville trying to rev u8p Valentine's Day spirit
.Sandersville trying to rev u8p Valentine's Day spirit(Dakota Mize)
By Trey Howard
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST
SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - With Valentine’s Day approaching, the Town of Sandersville is hoping to bring the holiday spirit to the community.

This past week, businesses around town decorated their buildings with a Valentine’s Day theme.

‘Paint the Town Red’ was created by the Sandersville Community Volunteer Committee to encourage unity within the community.

While the committee has only been in operation for a few months, the response to the event has motivated members to continue to restore pride in their city.

“When we had the elementary here, it was just a lot of community,” said Raimey Brown. “Because when we would be Student of the Month, we would get to walk to the gas station and buy ice cream with the principal. That was something that was really important.

“And now that the schools have their own county schools, it’s just a little different. The center of the hub is not in the community like it used to be. So, we have to bring that back by doing little community activities and encouraging involvement. That’s how we grow the heart of our town back to the way that it was.”

The committee already has plans to hold more events throughout the rest of 2023.

